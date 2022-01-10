New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.44 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 140,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 53,609 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.