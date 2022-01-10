New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.91.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Truist Securities increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE NEWR opened at $101.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 391.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $411,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

