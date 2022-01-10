Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $79.02 on Friday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.