Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,044,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 198,126 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of Netflix worth $16,506,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 45.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,167 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $541.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.