NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 297.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,320 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.6% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 14.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 990,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,624,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $8,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

