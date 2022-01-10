NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

NTAP stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,000. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $95.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

