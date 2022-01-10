Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $95.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.25 million to $96.38 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.74 million to $302.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $406.90 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $431.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVGS opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.