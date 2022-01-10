National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

