National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) vs. Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Head to Head Contrast

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 8.40 $185.13 million $3.13 19.49 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 3 2 0 2.17 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Health Investors currently has a consensus price target of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 45.92% 9.20% 4.64% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

National Health Investors beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

