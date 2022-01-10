National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,120.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.67.
Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.54. 10,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
