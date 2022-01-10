National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $1,105.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,120.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $760.67.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.54. 10,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

