National Bankshares Cuts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.50.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$27.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

