National Bank Financial Raises IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

