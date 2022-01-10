Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $98,872.99 and $6,678.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,938,902 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

