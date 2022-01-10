NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.97 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NantHealth by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

