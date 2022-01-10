NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading 7.3% Higher

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 11,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 541,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

