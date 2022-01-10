MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MYTE opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.