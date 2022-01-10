Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.10. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1,398 shares trading hands.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

