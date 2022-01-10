My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.19 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $4.10 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.54 or 0.07355393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.69 or 0.99764945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

