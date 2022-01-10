Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $199.07 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $200.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

