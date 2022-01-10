Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

