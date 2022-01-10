Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

