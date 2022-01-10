Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Mueller Water Products worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $79,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

