Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $46.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
COOP stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
