Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $46.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

COOP stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

