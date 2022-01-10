Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 2,130 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $231.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.09 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,499. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

