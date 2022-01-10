Morse Asset Management Inc Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,248 shares of company stock valued at $33,522,066. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $429.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.