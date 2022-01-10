Morse Asset Management Inc Has $3.01 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 15.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $336.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.