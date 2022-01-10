Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.81.

Shares of MRNA opened at $213.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average of $322.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

