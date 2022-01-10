Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.21 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,434.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,343.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,308.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.