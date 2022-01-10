Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 1.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after purchasing an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after acquiring an additional 244,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.