Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires 83 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a one year low of $499.43 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $803.56 and a 200 day moving average of $786.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

