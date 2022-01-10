Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.