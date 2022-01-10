Morgan Stanley Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $383.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $431.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler cut Teleflex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.91.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

