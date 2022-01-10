Morgan Stanley Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $60.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

