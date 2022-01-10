Morgan Stanley Cuts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $73.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. Axonics has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 522.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after buying an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after buying an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 400.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after buying an additional 488,095 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

