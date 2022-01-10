Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.47. 33,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,763. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.35.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.14.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.