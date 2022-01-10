Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Invests $4.22 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $455.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,987. The company has a market capitalization of $428.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

