Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Invests $38,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of LCTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 12,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,089. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

