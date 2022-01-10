Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,516 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock traded down $15.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $506.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.