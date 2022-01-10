Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $303.71 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.