Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224 in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELYS opened at $2.61 on Monday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

