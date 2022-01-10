Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $214,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,590 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 124.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

