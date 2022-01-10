Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 69,640 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,692,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,938 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 865,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,201 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

