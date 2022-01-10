Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,300 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

