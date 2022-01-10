MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. MoonTrust has a market cap of $880,089.08 and $1,606.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

