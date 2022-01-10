MonetaryUnit Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $905,647.64 and $1,900.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00157743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,271,628 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.