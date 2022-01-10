MonetaryUnit 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,900.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $905,647.64 and approximately $1,900.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00157743 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 243,271,628 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

