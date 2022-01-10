Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $289.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

