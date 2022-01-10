Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $176.55 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.42 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

