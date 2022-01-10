Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Argus

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective reduced by Argus from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $213.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a 1-year low of $111.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

