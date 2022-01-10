Mizuho Upgrades Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Buy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

